Case Systems Launches SALTOTM: Bringing Flexibility, Adaptability, And Fun To K-12 Classrooms

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Systems, a trusted leader in educational casework, is excited to introduce SALTOTM , a groundbreaking product line designed to meet the needs of today's K-12 spaces. From STEM/STEAM labs to art rooms and makerspaces, SALTOTM brings flexibility and fun into classrooms, offering solutions that adapt with ease to dynamic educational environments.

"Flip Your Space" with SALTO TM

Maker Space solutions with mobile Maker Centers.

Maker Space Table, Mobile Storage Solutions and Adaptable Wall Mount Panel Pegboard System.

The SALTOTM tagline of "Flip Your Space," captures the spirit of transformation, empowering teachers and students to reimagine how learning can look and feel. SALTO's innovative line of mobile storage cabinets , maker tables , 3D printer carts , and wall-mount panel systems enables educators to set up learning spaces that shift smoothly between collaborative and individual activities.

Curriculums Change – SALTO TM

Adapts.

As education evolves, SALTO is built to move right along with it. Whether school budgets tighten or curricula change, SALTO's adaptable design ensures that classroom furniture remains both functional and future-ready. " You can't predict the future, but SALTO TM can help you be ready for it, " says Kelly Wehner, President of Case Systems. "Our goal is to create a space that transitions effortlessly to meet the needs of every student and teacher. SALTO makes that vision a reality."

Key Benefits of SALTO TM



Adaptability for Project-Based Learning:

With project-based learning on the rise, SALTO's mobile tables and workstations shift effortlessly, supporting everything from team collaboration to focused individual work.

On-the-Fly Layout Changes:

In today's "one size fits one" classroom, flexibility is crucial. SALTO's modular storage and workspace options allow teachers to reconfigure rooms in a snap, accommodating any teaching style or activity. Inspiring Creativity in Maker Spaces : Designed for hands-on learning, SALTOTM keeps tools and supplies within reach, encouraging students to explore and create without limits.

Innovative Features

SALTO's unique features make it stand out as a top choice for flexible, fun classroom design:



Recessed Design:

With recessed pegboards and side panels, tools and supplies can be efficiently stored while cabinets line up neatly. Recessed work surfaces also offer 360° usability, ideal for creative projects.

Dash-Patterned Pegboards:

SALTO's dash-patterned pegboards are compatible with most hooks, giving educators the freedom to personalize their spaces.

Sinusoidal Split Wheels:

An innovative wheel design reduces friction by 57% as compared to standard wheel types, making it easy to move storage units across carpet, concrete, and more for quick classroom transformations. Fixed and Mobile Storage Integration:

SALTOTM combines fixed casework with mobile options to create a cohesive, functional, and clutter-free learning space.

" SALTO TM is an education-first brand that flips the script on traditional classrooms, delivering multi-purpose furniture and storage solutions that put the fun in functional, " says Wehner. "We designed SALTOTM based on the real needs of teachers and students, creating classrooms that support more learning, fewer limits, and better experiences for everyone."

Proudly Made in the USA

SALTOTM is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, reflecting Case Systems' commitment to quality and innovation. With a legacy of equipping tens of thousands of classrooms nationwide, Case Systems continues to set the standard in adaptable educational furniture.

To learn more about SALTOTM and discover how it can help "flip" your space, visit Case Systems or contact a representative in Case Systems national dealer network .

