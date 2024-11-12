City Hypermarket Inaugurates Its Latest Branch in Ahmadi

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Ahmadi, Kuwait – November 12, 2024: City Hypermarket, one of Kuwait's leading retail chains, celebrated the grand opening of its latest store in Ahmadi City on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The newest Hypermarket was inaugurated by Mr. Adel Yaqoub Alghanim, Founder and Chairman of City Hypermarket, Mr. Jassim Yaqoub Alghanim, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nasser Adel Alghanim, Deputy CEO, as well as members of the senior management, members of the press, and the greater community of Ahmadi City.

The new location, strategically situated to serve the surrounding communities, underscores City Hypermarket's commitment to expanding its footprint and providing a one-stop shopping experience for the residents of the State of Kuwait. Located in Habara Plaza, the new store is designed to offer a comprehensive range of products and merchandize, where customers can expect to see a wide array of departments, including groceries, fresh produce, cleaning essentials, home goods, toys, and much more. The store aims to become a central hub for families in the community, offering everything they need under one roof, with an unmatched affordable shopping experience.

City Hypermarket's expansion is driven by a strategic approach to selecting large-format locations that allow for maximum convenience and service to customers. One of the company's flagship stores, located in Salmiya, is a prime example, covering up to 25,000 square meters of space. Similar to the Salmiya store, the new Ahmadi store's large size and diverse offerings are designed to cater to a broad range of customer needs and deliver an exceptional shopping experience, with promotions and value at the heart of the offering.

Mr. Nasser Adel Alghanim, Deputy CEO of City Hypermarket, expressed his pride in the company's rapid growth. “We are delighted to open two large-format stores in the same year, beginning with our store in Hawally and now in Ahmadi. This marks a significant milestone in our expansion plans, with three more stores set to open by 2025. We are committed to providing our customers with unparalleled service, and this new location is another step toward fulfilling that promise.”

Mr. Alghanim also emphasized City Hypermarket’s ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience through innovative technologies. “We are investing heavily in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to improve our operations and offer a more personalized, efficient shopping experience. Our focus on leveraging technology ensures that we can better understand our customers' needs and continue to build customer delight and loyalty.”

The opening of the Ahmadi store also reflects City Hypermarket’s vision to uplift the shopping experience, making it more convenient, enjoyable, and rewarding for customers. With cutting-edge technology, smart product offerings, and dedicated customer support, the company is redefining retail in Kuwait.

As City Hypermarket continues to expand its network of large-format stores across the country, the company remains focused on its core mission: to deliver quality products, exceptional service, and a truly innovative shopping experience for every customer. At City Hypermarket, we put value at heart in everything we do.





