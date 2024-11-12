"Discover Costa Del Sol: Wego Partners with Spain’s Iconic Destination"

(MENAFN- Wego) Dubai, UAE, 12 November 2024: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is thrilled to announce a new co-marketing campaign in collaboration with Costa Del Sol to promote tourism to this stunning Spanish destination.

The campaign is in partnership with Turespaña, the official Spanish tourism board, and aims to captivate travelers with the charm, culture, and natural beauty of the iconic Costa Del Sol.

As part of this campaign, Wego will leverage its extensive platform to showcase the best of Costa Del Sol to its millions of users across the Middle East and beyond. From the stunning beaches and vibrant cities to the rich history and world-class gastronomy, this region of Spain offers a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion for all kinds of travelers.

Costa Del Sol is recognized as one of Spain's most alluring destinations, offering a year-round sunny climate, beautiful coastal scenery, and a host of attractions ranging from luxury resorts to historic landmarks and natural parks.

Through this partnership, Wego will help inspire travelers to explore Costa Del Sol’s many facets, offering tailored travel deals, flight options, and curated content to enhance the travel planning experience.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego, said: "We are excited to partner with Costa Del Sol and Turespaña to bring this incredible destination to the forefront of travel plans for our users. Spain is a top destination for travelers from the Middle East, and Costa Del Sol offers an ideal blend of leisure, culture, and adventure. Together, we aim to make travel to Costa Del Sol more accessible, providing users with the best travel options available."

Turespaña’s involvement in the campaign further strengthens the collaboration, reinforcing the commitment of Spain to boost off-season tourism from the Middle East. Through joint efforts, this co-marketing initiative will deliver rich content, special travel insights, and increased visibility for Costa Del Sol on Wego's platform, allowing travelers to discover the diverse experiences awaiting them.







