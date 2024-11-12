Value of Iran’s watermelon exports reach USD139M in 7 months

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to October 21), Iran exported USD139 million worth of watermelons, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This is part of a broader trend of growth in the country's agricultural exports, with the IRICA reporting a 28 percent increase in the value of agricultural product exports compared to the same period last year.



The total weight of agricultural exports from Iran during this seven-month period reached 3.8 million tons, valued at USD2.2 billion. This marks a 16 percent increase in export volume year on year, reflecting a significant rise in both the quantity and value of agricultural goods. The IRICA's report highlights the expanding role of agricultural products in Iran's export portfolio, signaling a positive growth trajectory for this sector.



In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to September 21), Iran had already exported approximately 3.2 million tons of agricultural products, valued at USD1.7 billion. This represents a 26 percent increase in value compared to the same period the previous year. Furthermore, the weight of these exports saw a 20 percent rise, indicating strong demand for Iran’s agricultural offerings.



The growth in agricultural exports extends beyond this year. In the previous Iranian calendar year (ending March 19), Iran's exports of agricultural and food products increased by 22.5 percent in value. Iranian producers managed to export approximately USD6.3 billion worth of these products, underscoring the sector’s importance to the country’s overall export economy.

