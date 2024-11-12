Chime Biologics And Waterstone Announce A Strategic Partnership To Empower Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Development And Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Chime Biologics and Waterstone Pharmaceuticals announce a strategic partnership to provide integrated services for the global Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) industry. Chime Biologics will leverage its

CMC expertise in biologics to manage Antibody Intermediate, ADC Drug Substance and Drug Product, while Waterstone will Linker-payload.

WUHAN, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Biologics, a leading global CDMO that enables its partners' success in biologics, and Waterstone, a reliable partner for its worldwide customers through continuous improvement and innovation to ensure high quality and sustainable service, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing integrated services for Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) industry worldwide.

Through

this

collaboration, Chime Biologics and Waterstone will offer a comprehensive solution to the ADC developers for IND-enabling and clinical studies. Leveraging its CMC expertise in biologics, Chime Biologics will manage Antibody Intermediate, ADC Drug Substance and Drug Product process development and cGMP manufacturing.

Waterstone will supply Linker-payload, a critical intermediate in the ADC manufacturing process.

Dr. Faming Zhang, CEO of Waterstone

commented, "Our partnership with Chime Biologics is a significant milestone for Waterstone. Their expertise in antibody drug development and GMP manufacturing will be instrumental as we expand into global markets and advance our assets. We are excited about this collaboration, which provides a bright future for our company and for the broader ADC industry."

Dr. Jimmy Wei, President of Chime Biologics , added, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration with Waterstone. Currently, Chime Biologics has begun to undertake multiple ADC projects. This partnership will significantly advance our innovation and growth in the ADC field. We look forward to exploring the boundless possibilities of ADC together with Waterstone."

About Waterstone

Waterstone Pharmaceuticals was founded and managed by a dedicated professional team with decades of global pharmaceutical industrial experience. With a focus on R&D and manufacturing of polymer drugs and high potency small molecules, the company specializes in polymer drugs, diabetes and ADC small molecule areas. Waterstone has established a long-term and stable cooperative relationship with well-known pharmaceutical companies around the world. The manufacturing site has been inspected by the FDA multiple times and provides a fully integrated CDMO/MAH services from R&D to commercial production. For more information, please visit: .

About Chime Biologics

Chime Biologics is a leading global CDMO that has introduced the first modular biopharmaceutical plant KUBio in the world to empower its partners' success in biologics in the whole process from cell line development to commercial manufacturing. Relying on cell line development and advanced technology development from our Shanghai Innovation Center and proven success in IND-enabling through BLA filing at its Wuhan plant, Chime Biologics is providing a one-stop CMC solution for biopharmaceutical customers around the world. We share a common goal to make cutting-edge biomedicines affordable and accessible to all patients globally, fulfilling its commitment to human health. For more information, please visit: .

