Stingray Launches Ro-Karaoke On Roblox: A Revolutionary Virtual Karaoke Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an leader in and content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Ro-Karaoke, an immersive virtual karaoke experience on Roblox, the global immersive gaming and creation platform. This groundbreaking venture aims to revolutionize the global karaoke scene, uniting people worldwide through the joy of singing. This marks Stingray's first entry into the gaming vertical on one of the leading immersive platforms.

Ro-Karaoke transcends traditional karaoke by overcoming geographical and cultural barriers, allowing users to join a shared experience regardless of location. Leveraging Roblox's immersive features, users can interact via voice or text chat and sing together in a vibrant online environment, accessible on desktop, mobile, console, and tablet devices. The lively atmosphere replicates a karaoke bar where up to 30 users can join servers for an interactive, social experience. Users can unlock unique accessories, like microphones and musical instruments, by earning crates through gameplay, with a leveling system that incentivizes singing and rewards.



Powered by Stingray Karaoke's extensive catalogue, Ro-Karaoke offers thousands of high-quality tracks in multiple languages, from timeless classics to the latest hits. These songs are available in both vocal and non-vocal versions, with frequent updates adding hundreds of new tracks each month to keep the selection fresh and exciting. The platform also features a large lyric board for easy, synchronized sing-alongs, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone.



"Ro-Karaoke represents a significant leap forward in the way people experience karaoke," said Louis-Robert Lemire, Vice President of Strategic Operations at Stingray. "By combining our extensive music catalogue and karaoke expertise with Roblox's immersive platform, we are creating a unique, interactive experience that unites people globally. We're excited to enter the gaming vertical for the first time as we expand our reach and bring innovative karaoke solutions to new audiences."



"We're thrilled for everyone to experience Ro-Karaoke and are extremely grateful to Stingray and Roblox for bringing it to life," said Alyssa Hill, Owner and Creator of Ro-Karaoke.



Ro-Karaoke is now available on Roblox and is poised to become a worldwide karaoke hotspot, bringing people together through a shared love of singing.



