Dropzone AI Recognized As A Gartner Cool Vendor For The Modern SOC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reinforce your SOC with Autonomous AI

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dropzone AI , the leader in agentic AI for security operations teams, announced today that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the November 2024 report, Cool VendorsTM for the Modern Security Operations Center, by Gartner analysts Angel Berrios, Mark Wah, and John Collins, Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Evgeny Mirolyubov.

The Gartner report highlights organizations' struggle to obtain visibility, awareness of exposures, and the ability to detect and respond to threats. These cool vendors focus on innovative ways to support a SOC through the use of automation, artificial intelligence and continuous assessment.

Dropzone AI addresses long-standing challenges in the SOC, automating and streamlining alert triage and investigation through its patented multi-agent AI system. The platform integrates with over 60 security products and leverages a powerful recursive reasoning architecture to analyze alerts, provide context, and deliver actionable insights-drastically reducing manual investigation time and allowing SOC teams to focus on proactive security measures.

“We're thrilled to be recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner,” said Edward Wu, Founder and CEO of Dropzone AI. "Our early adopters and customers have seen tremendous ROI from our AI SOC analyst, and the traction we've gained in the market has been phenomenal. As a result, we're growing our team to meet surging demand. The Cool Vendor recognition, we feel confirms we're addressing a high-priority and universal challenge for every SOC."

The report is available to download for more information about this prestigious recognition.

1 Gartner, Cool VendorsTM for the Modern Security Operations Center, Angel Berrios, Mark Wah, John Collins, Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Evgeny Mirolyubov, 5 November 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Gartner COOL VENDORS badge is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dropzone AI:

Dropzone AI is building pre-trained AI analysts that work alongside human analysts in SOCs. Our technology handles the frontline work of investigating the mountain of alerts from security systems by replicating the processes and techniques of elite analysts so that human analysts can focus on only the real threats and higher-value work. It connects to your security tools and data sources, adapts to your environment, understands its context, and autonomously generates investigation reports for every alert without requiring playbooks or manual interactions. Visit to learn more.

Sonia Awan

Outbloom Public Relations

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.