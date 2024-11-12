Ufirst Credit Union Wins Big At MAC Awards, Secures Silver For Culture & Internal Branding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UFirst Credit Union celebrates its success at the 2024 MAC Awards, winning for Newsletters, Silver for Culture Branding, and Bronze for Radio/Audio.

WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UFirst Credit Union is proud to announce its success at the 2024 MAC (Marketing Association of Credit Unions) Awards, where the organization took home three prestigious honors. UFirst was awarded for Newsletters, Silver for Culture/Internal Branding, and Bronze for Broadcast-Radio/Audio.The Silver Award for Culture/Internal Branding holds particular significance, as it recognizes UFirst's efforts to cultivate a strong and inclusive workplace culture. This award highlights the organization's commitment to its employees, reinforcing the belief that a healthy, engaged workforce is vital to delivering exceptional service to its members.“Our team is the heart of UFirst, and this award is a testament to the incredible culture we've built together,” said Eric Richards, VP of Marketing at UFirst Credit Union.“By investing in our employees and fostering an environment where they can thrive, we're able to provide the highest level of service to our members. This recognition confirms that we're on the right path.”The Culture/Internal Branding award spotlights UFirst's internal communications, employee engagement programs, and initiatives aimed at creating a unified, values-driven culture. The credit union's focus on its people is directly reflected in the positive experiences members have with UFirst.With these achievements, UFirst continues to set the standard for excellence in marketing, branding, and culture within the credit union industry.About UFirst Credit UnionUFirst Credit Union is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community through cultural and financial initiatives, fostering inclusivity and financial education for all. The credit union offers a wide range of personal and business accounts, loans, and credit solutions to ensure every member has access to the best financial products and services. Additionally, UFirst provides convenient online banking and insurance options, making financial wellness accessible to everyone.For more information about UFirst Credit Union and its award-winning efforts, visit the UFirst Credit Union website.Company: UFirst Credit UnionAddress: 6874 S. Center Park Dr.City: West JordanState: UtahZip Code: 84084Phone number: 801-481-8800Email: ...

Derek Knowlton

UFirst Credit Union

+1 801-481-8800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.