Iran operates 56 trade centers across 35 countries worldwide

(MENAFN) Iran currently operates 56 trade centers across 35 countries worldwide, as announced by an official from the country's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO). These centers serve as vital hubs for facilitating international trade and business partnerships. For instance, Iran has established five trade centers in Iraq, four in China, one in Pakistan, two in India, and thirteen across various African countries. These centers are managed by the private sector, allowing them to function with more operational freedom compared to traditional commercial attaches, which are typically government-run.



The role of these trade centers goes beyond mere representation, as they provide a broad range of services to the private sector. They act as platforms where business representatives can conduct financial transfers, offer consulting services, and engage in trade-related activities. The centers are designed to enhance the efficiency of business operations and simplify the process for traders engaging in international commerce.



Earlier this year, TPO granted licenses for the establishment of nine additional trade centers in various strategic locations. These new centers are planned for cities including Basra and Mosul in Iraq, Mumbai in India, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tianjin in China, Hanoi in Vietnam, Bangkok in Thailand, and Muscat in Oman.



In addition to the newly planned centers, Iran also has a significant number of trade centers in various countries. These include five centers in Russia, three in Syria, and additional ones in Central Asia, Uzbekistan, Poland, the UAE, and other important trading partners.

