Amir Appoints Head Of The State Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Order No. (74) of 2024, appointing His Excellency Khalfan bin Ali bin Khalfan Al-Batty Al-Kaabi as Chairman of the State Security Service.

The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.