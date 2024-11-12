Amir Appoints Head Of The State Security
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Order No. (74) of 2024, appointing His Excellency Khalfan bin Ali bin Khalfan Al-Batty Al-Kaabi as Chairman of the State Security Service.
The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
