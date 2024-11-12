Ukrainian Forces Repel Assault In Kursk Region, Military Report On Russian Army's Losses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces in the Kursk region attempted an offensive against the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which was unsuccessful. from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed 10 units of Russian armored and eliminated enemy personnel the day before.



Anastasia Blyshchyk, a spokeswoman for the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“The situation is difficult, but it is under control and there is nothing critical for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Yesterday was indeed a black day for the Russian occupiers, who attempted to launch 5-6 assaults, that is, they tried to fly in with troops and storm the settlements. However, 10 units of armored vehicles were neutralized by soldiers from the 47th separate mechanized brigade. In particular, three armored personnel carriers were destroyed by mines, while other vehicles were destroyed by FPV drones and Stugna ATGMs. Additional armored vehicles were neutralized by neighboring brigades with whom we are currently operating in the same sector. Russian invaders were also eliminated. Those who were fortunate enough to survive scattered and hid in the surrounding wooded area. That is, the Russian occupiers attempted an assault yesterday, but it was unsuccessful,” she said.

Blyshchyk confirmed that the occupiers shot dead Ukrainian prisoners of war, thereby once again demonstrating a flagrant disregard for the Geneva Convention. In addition, she stated that Ukrainian defenders had received information from one of the prisoners regarding the identities of the occupiers responsible for torturing and executing Ukrainian soldiers.

“Recently, soldiers from the 47th Brigade captured a Russian serviceman from the 155th Brigade and, according to him, he witnessed torture, shooting and posthumous beheading of Ukrainian prisoners. And then he told us everything - the names of all those who gave the order and were responsible for this war crime. I am confident that the day will come when we will hold these Russian criminals to account,” emphasized Blyshchyk.

When asked about the deployment of North Korean troops in the Kursk region, she stated that no military from North Korea was observed in the area of responsibility of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade and related brigades.

She also stated that it is not feasible for the enemy to deploy 50,000 DPRK troops simultaneously.

“There is a great deal of discussion about the significant Russian offensive in the Kursk direction. However, it is important to understand that when the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the defensive, there is a significant opportunity to neutralize as many Russian occupiers as possible. If we are on the defensive now, this is an optimal time to neutralize these 50,000," the spokeswoman stated.

When asked about the attitude of civilians in the Kursk region to the Ukrainian military, Blyshchyk said:“Initially, they were understandably cautious, having been exposed to a prolonged and pervasive narrative on television that portrayed us in a negative light, that we allegedly tortured and killed. However, they saw with their own eyes that no one was causing them any offense. They are provided with assistance, including the provision of water, food, and medicine. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that they are Russians and therefore require a certain degree of caution and distance”.

As Ukrinform reported the day before, soldiers from the Polissia 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 28 pieces of enemy equipment and eliminated more than 100 invaders in Russia's Kursk region within two days of assaults.