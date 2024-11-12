Agricultural Adjuvants Market To Surpass USD 5,789.64 Million By 2032, Predicted CAGR Of 4.4%| Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising emphasis on enhancing the yield of crops and the efficiency of agricultural production is the key factor driving the demand for agricultural adjuvants.
New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- market Overview:
The market for agricultural adjuvants is poised to witness steady growth, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The agricultural adjuvants market size was valued at USD 3,936.39 million in 2023. It is projected to grow to USD 5,789.64 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2032.
Market Introduction:
What Are Agricultural Adjuvants?
Agricultural adjuvants are supplemental substances added to pesticides and other agrochemicals to improve their performance and/or physical properties. Agricultural adjuvants are broadly classified into three categories: surfactants, oil-based adjuvants, and spray adjuvants. Surfactants are activator agents that improve the performance of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides by reducing runoff and increasing surface contact. Oil-based adjuvants are used to increase the absorption of crop protection products by slowing down their drying process.
Spray based adjuvants find applications in modifying the physical properties of the spray solution up to some extent. Spray-based adjuvants can take the form of buffering agents that lower the pH of the spray solution or drift control agents that minimize drift. Agricultural adjuvants may be added to a crop protection product when it's purchased, or they can be added to a mixture before application. These adjuvants can be used on a wide variety of crop types, including oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables, amongst others. The ability of agricultural adjuvants to improve the coverage, penetration, and absorption of agrochemicals primarily drives the agricultural adjuvants market growth.
Market Report Scope:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Value in 2023
| USD 3,936.39 million
| Market value by 2032
| USD 5,789.64 million
| CAGR
| 4.4%
| Base Year
| 2023
| Historical Data
| 2019–2022
| Forecast Period
| 2024–2032
Key Report Highlights:
Various factors, including the rising use of agrochemicals to improve crop yield, are driving the demand for agricultural adjuvants The agricultural adjuvants market segmentation is primarily based on source, formulation, crop type, adoption stage, function, application, and region The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Key Players:
The top market players are focusing their efforts on R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are adopting several strategic initiatives to expand their global presence. The agricultural adjuvants market key players are:
BASF SE Clariant AG Corteva Agriscience Croda International PLC Evonik Industries AG Helena Chemical Company Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC. Nufarm Limited
Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers:
Sustainable Agricultural Adjuvants : The increased adoption and application of renewable and sustainable agricultural adjuvant alternatives is one of the primary factors propelling the agricultural adjuvants market demand. The rising use of sustainable adjuvants is due to increased awareness among consumers about the health and environmental hazards associated with the use of chemically derived adjuvants. Increased Agrochemicals Use : The rising need to enhance crop production on agricultural lands is having a favorable impact on market expansion. Farmers are increasingly utilizing a variety of agrochemicals to improve crop yields and enhance productivity in order to meet the increasing global agricultural demands.
Opportunities:
Rapid Population Growth : The rapid population growth worldwide has resulted in farmers increasing food grain production. Besides, the diminishing sizes of arable lands due to factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are placing additional strain on farmers to improve crop yields on limited land. This, in turn, is impacting the agricultural adjuvants market sales favorably.
Regional Overview
North America : North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This region's growth is primarily fueled by the increased need for crops like fruits, grains, corn, and oils in countries such as the United States and Canada. Besides, the introduction of technology-integrated herbicides for improved functionality is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion. Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific accounted for the largest agricultural adjuvants market share in 2023. This is due to the presence of countries such as India and China as key producers, exporters, and consumers of pesticide chemicals. Besides, the entry of key players in specific APAC regions to expand their presence further drives the regional market growth.
Market Segmentation:
By Source Outlook:
Petroleum-based Bio-based
By Formulation Outlook:
Emulsifiable Concentrate Suspension Concentrate
By Crop Type Outlook:
Oilseeds & Pulses Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Others
By Adoption Stage Outlook:
By Function Outlook:
Utility Adjuvants
Buffers/Acidifiers Water conditioners Compatibility agents Antidrift agents Antifoam agents Others Activator Adjuvants
Oil-based Adjuvants Surfactants
By Application Outlook:
Herbicides Fungicides Insecticides Others
By Regional Outlook:
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
Browse PMR's Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:
About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.
