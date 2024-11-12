Agricultural Adjuvants Market To Surpass USD 5,789.64 Million By 2032, Predicted CAGR Of 4.4%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The market for agricultural adjuvants is poised to witness steady growth, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The agricultural adjuvants market size was valued at USD 3,936.39 million in 2023. It is projected to grow to USD 5,789.64 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

What Are Agricultural Adjuvants?

Agricultural adjuvants are supplemental substances added to pesticides and other agrochemicals to improve their performance and/or physical properties. Agricultural adjuvants are broadly classified into three categories: surfactants, oil-based adjuvants, and spray adjuvants. Surfactants are activator agents that improve the performance of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides by reducing runoff and increasing surface contact. Oil-based adjuvants are used to increase the absorption of crop protection products by slowing down their drying process.

Spray based adjuvants find applications in modifying the physical properties of the spray solution up to some extent. Spray-based adjuvants can take the form of buffering agents that lower the pH of the spray solution or drift control agents that minimize drift. Agricultural adjuvants may be added to a crop protection product when it's purchased, or they can be added to a mixture before application. These adjuvants can be used on a wide variety of crop types, including oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables, amongst others. The ability of agricultural adjuvants to improve the coverage, penetration, and absorption of agrochemicals primarily drives the agricultural adjuvants market growth.

