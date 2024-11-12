The Dallas Morning News Recognizes MUFG Capital Analytics Among The Top Workplaces In Dallas-Fort Worth For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Capital Analytics is proud to announce that it has been named among the esteemed Top Workplaces D-FW 2024 list by The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant.

MUFG Capital Analytics is a leading solutions provider for the global alternative management industry. Backed by a team of 400+ employees and contractors, the company delivers tailored solutions that address the complexities of the evolving landscape of illiquid and semi-liquid assets.

The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant's

Top Workplaces D-FW is run by research partner, Energage, and is predicated on an extensive employee survey that celebrates excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more.

In 2024, the 16th year for the Top Workplaces awards in D-FW, a record-breaking number of nearly 6,900 deserving companies were nominated and more than 127,000 employees were surveyed.

"At MUFG Capital Analytics, we believe that building a strong culture starts with trusting and empowering our people," said President Steven Boydstun. "Our team's dedication and collaboration are what drives our strategy, and this recognition as a top workplace is a testament to their commitment to excellence and the supportive, entrepreneurial spirit we've fostered together. We're grateful and proud to be among the esteemed group of 2024 Top Workplaces D-FW winners."

Winners were honored during a special invite-only awards celebration on Thursday, November 7 and will be featured in the Top Workplaces D-FW magazine, distributed in The Dallas Morning News on November 10.

The business community in North Texas is the engine that drives progress and change for all aspects of our region - education, mobility, infrastructure, housing, philanthropy, and so much more.

