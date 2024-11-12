AI And ML Powering New Breed Of Aiops Overcoming Long-Standing Barriers To Improving Telco Industry Service Assurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Automation and highly scalable elastic architecture combining

observability and anomaly detection at the heart of innovative enterprise IT transformation initiatives

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vitria , the developer of VIA AIOps, an agile AI for operational intelligence at massive scale, today published a podcast examining how AIOps leveraging AI and ML are rapidly improving service assurance across industries - telecommunications in particular. Randy Burke, telecommunications executive with Charter, Comcast, and ATT joined Dale Skeen, CTO and co-founder of Vitria Technology to discuss how to

operationalize

AIOps

at scale .

Continue Reading

For decades telecommunications service delivery has been challenged by inherent complexity associated with technical issues emanating from the last mile, metro and backbone networks, complex applications, native cloud and public cloud with hundreds of touchpoints across the ecosystem. The industry response was an endless supply of monitoring and observability tools that did not solve the problem.

The goal should be to detect issues at least 20 minutes before customer impact.

Post thi

With the maturation and adoption of AI and ML, a new breed of AIOps solutions has emerged that is reversing previously held beliefs about the efficacy of AI and ML, and time-to-value. They are much better equipped to understand service performance and have elevated AIOps far beyond an observability tool to an automated solution for detecting and repairing anomalies, which is at the heart of next generation service delivery and critical for digital transformation initiatives.

"Successful digital transformation requires a modern AIOps solution, not just an observability tool," Skeen said. "With observability, you can see what the problem is. With VIA AIOps, you not only can see the problem, but you are also delivered the insights to fix the problem – insights generated by AI-based correlation, root cause analysis, and likely fix recommendation. With a highly elastic architecture that is efficient and cost effective at any scale, VIA AIOps delivers the observability, AI-generated insight, and automation required to detect and act on anomalous behavior across service-delivery technology stacks. Modern AIOps solutions are not only important for Telecom industry, but for any industry having stringent service assurance requirements and complex technology stacks, including Financial Services, Managed Services Providers, Energy, Transportation, and Network Operations Centers."



Improving operational efficiency is crucial for service providers requiring high levels of service assurance. Over the years, Vitria's VIA AIOps Platform has demonstrated the significant benefits of advanced AI and ML technologies, achieving outstanding results such as a 60% improvement in service availability, an 80% reduction in time to resolve service degradation issues, and 92% of incidents being detected before affecting customers .

Production deployment typically take less than 60 days, with measurable ROI achieved in less than 30 days,

"The days of a monolithic, my platform will do everything for everybody are over," Burke said. "You need to be able to tap directly in and integrate into existing workflow, scheduled maintenance, and customer facing customer systems. And the ability to federate within your environment quickly with easy plug-in is mandatory. The goal should be to detect issues at least 20 minutes before customer impact."

"To combat a domain-based approach, it's important to pick a champion within the company who has credibility across the business domains," Burke said. "The program must have visibility at the executive level to break through silos and address issues effectively. For implementation, it should be measured in sprints, with transformational results achieved in as little as 30 days and further improvements layered in."

"Don't start the journey if you don't want to be transformative," Burke added. "You should see transformative results every 30 days. Select a specific service to start with first, then focus on causation elements and layer in federated workflows such as triggering the messaging back into the care agents and automation. You should realize quantifiable customer impacting results every 30 days as you layer in additional systems, services, platform, components."

Check out these resources and demos to see AIOps solutions that detect, causate, and trigger automated intelligence before the first customer realizes pain. Key aspects of automated intelligence include fix agent engagement, automated fix, customer facing communication, internal communication, and triggering/updating internal systems. AIOps accomplishes all before the first customer call or portal interaction.

About VIA AIOps

VIA AIOps delivers the process automation capabilities needed to transform operations and markedly lower costs. VIA's real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning provide the intelligent automation required to achieve a new service assurance operating model and a new way of working. This new operational model significantly reduces cost, enables a superior customer experience, and provides augmented intelligence to support a leaner, more efficient, and effective operational staff. Visit Vitria at



Media Contact

Carter

Cromley

Vitria Technology

1 (703) 861-7245

LinkedIn

SOURCE Vitria Technology, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED