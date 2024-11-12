Socket Mobile Brings Capturesdk To Github For Enhanced Accessibility And Community Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT ), a leader in data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, today announced that its popular CaptureSDK is now available on GitHub, offering developers expanded access and new collaboration opportunities.



With CaptureSDK now publicly available on GitHub-a popular for hosting and sharing code-Socket Mobile's developer partners can easily access, integrate, and collaborate on the SDK, benefiting from its wide range of development tools and resources, including SocketCam camera scanning. This open access marks an exciting step toward greater accessibility and community-driven advancements, further enhancing the versatility and functionality of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK.

"We're thrilled to bring CaptureSDK to GitHub," said Eric Glaenzer, Chief Technology Officer at Socket Mobile. "Making CaptureSDK publicly available reinforces our commitment to transparency and providing developers with accessible, high-performance integration tools. With these new advancements on the GitHub platform, our partners can more easily leverage our SocketCam camera scanning software and other cutting-edge data capture tools through a single, easy-to-integrate SDK. We are excited to continue to help our developer partners serve their end users and look forward to helping them build impactful, user-focused applications with an enhanced data capture experience."

The challenge for application developers is servicing a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from price to performance-sensitive and encompassing multiple data types. CaptureSDK

with SocketCam enables consistent data capture performance across these diverse requirements. Integrating CaptureSDK is entirely free for app developers, simplifying their development process by providing a one-stop solution to all Socket Mobile products (hardware and software) via a single, easily maintainable integration.

Staying current with frequent OS updates and evolving mobile environments can be challenging for application developers. To support seamless compatibility, Socket Mobile regularly updates CaptureSDK, ensuring it keeps pace with these changes and offers ongoing support for new OS versions and Socket Mobile products. By following the CaptureSDK repositories on GitHub, developers receive real-time notifications for each update, gaining immediate access to incremental improvements, bug fixes, and expanded functionality. This GitHub notification system ensures that developers can stay up-to-date effortlessly, maximizing the compatibility and performance of their integrations.

These CaptureSDK enhancements reflect Socket Mobile's commitment to supporting seamless integration, transparency, and functionality for developer partners across diverse industries. With CaptureSDK now more accessible than ever, business applications in retail, commercial services, logistics, and beyond can leverage Socket Mobile's innovative data capture solutions to optimize workflows and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

