Ministers Take Oath

Date
11/12/2024 5:23:28 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Before the Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Their Excellencies the Ministers included in Amiri Order No. (2) of 2024 took the legal oath at the Amiri Diwan this morning.
Read Also
Amir issues order reshuffling Qatar cabinet
Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani attended the oath-taking.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani was also present on the occassion.
MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108875643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.