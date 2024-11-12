Ministers Take Oath

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Before the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Their Excellencies the Ministers included in Amiri Order No. (2) of 2024 took the oath at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani attended the oath-taking.

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani was also present on the occassion.