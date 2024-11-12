عربي


Ministers Take Oath

11/12/2024 5:23:28 AM

Doha, Qatar: Before the Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Their Excellencies the Ministers included in Amiri Order No. (2) of 2024 took the legal oath at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani attended the oath-taking.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani was also present on the occassion.

The Peninsula

