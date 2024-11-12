Amir Issues Order Appointing Minister Of State For International Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Order No. (4) of 2024 appointing Her Excellency Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad as of State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs.



Amir issues order appointing Chief of Amiri Diwan

Ministers take oath Amir issues order reshuffling Qatar cabinet

Read Also

The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

