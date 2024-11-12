عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Issues Order Appointing Minister Of State For International Cooperation

Amir Issues Order Appointing Minister Of State For International Cooperation


11/12/2024 5:23:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Order No. (4) of 2024 appointing Her Excellency Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad as Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read Also
  • Amir issues order appointing Chief of Amiri Diwan
  • Ministers take oath
  • Amir issues order reshuffling Qatar cabinet

The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108875642


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search