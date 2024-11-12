Creative Biolabs Brings Its A-Game In Drug Discovery Solutions At The 21St Biopharma Nexus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Biolabs took the spotlight at the 21st BioPharma Drug Discovery Nexus held on October 22-23, marking the company's first appearance at the premier event.

With a bustling booth that attracted continuous interest throughout the conference, Creative Biolabs effectively showcased its comprehensive services.

"The conference, known for attracting industry leaders and innovative service providers, serves as a dynamic for networking and collaboration," according to one of Creative Biolabs delegates, "and we leveraged this opportunity to exhibit our drug discovery programs."

Among the highlights of Creative Biolabs' services are pharmacology and pharmacodynamics studies, which manipulate sophisticated modeling techniques to establish various animal models that mimic various human diseases and describe the time course of effect in response to drug doses, represented by:

NHP Disease Models:

?Neurological Disease Models

?Urogenital Disease Models

?Metabolic Disorder Models

Rodent Models:

?Genetically Engineering Models (GEMs)

?Non-Genetically Engineering Models (NON-GEMs)

"These studies help analyze the relationship between drug concentration and therapeutic effect, ensuring that our clients can optimize their compounds for maximum impact."

Another key feature that drew attention to Creative Biolabs' booth was their innovative use of animal models in drug discovery procedures. By providing an array of disease-specific and genetically engineered models, Creative Biolabs manages the in vivo evaluation of a drug candidate's safety and efficacy, of which the versatility and scientific accuracy constitute the essential tools for pharmaceutical companies aiming to bridge the gap between preclinical studies and human trials.

At the conference, Creative Biolabs also presented their attempts to help curb bacterial infections, which is especially significant under today's shadow of antibiotic abuse and antimicrobial resistance, by carving out a niche to drive next-generation antibacterial drug discovery, covering assays for target identification, lead optimization, and resistance profiling.

Creative Biolabs is not resting on its laurels following the successful exhibition at the BioPharma Drug Discovery Nexus. The company has an exciting lineup of events for the remainder of 2024, providing further opportunities to engage with industry experts and explore new collaborations. Upcoming appearances include the Annual World ADC in San Diego in November, followed by the Scientist Solution Vendor Event - NIH 37, and the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics conference in December.

