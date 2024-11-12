Havila Shipping ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting Held
Date
11/12/2024 5:16:16 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Extraordinary General Meeting in Havila shipping ASA was held on 12 November 2024.
All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.
The minutes of meeting is attached and will be available at the company website.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
