Ukraine Reports 187 Skirmishes In Past Day, Most Attacks Repelled On Kurakhove, Pokrovsk Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 187 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on November 11.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Tuesday, November 12, Ukrinform reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The Russians, using their advantage in manpower and military equipment, relentlessly attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, but Ukrainian forces steadfastly held back the onslaught and inflicted significant losses on the enemy, the General Staff said.

Yesterday, the Russians carried out four missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers, using four missiles, as well as 84 airstrikes, using 145 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out more than 5,000 shelling attacks on population centers and Ukrainian positions, including 107 MLRS attacks, and launched about 1,500 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Novenke, Zhuravka, Basivka, and Krasnopillia of the Sumy region; Serhiivka, Zakitne, Siversk, Dronivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Petrivka, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Romanivka, Myrnohrad, Kurakhove, Novodonetske, Maksymivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit ten enemy manpower concentration areas and two artillery systems of the invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian units in the Vovchansk area eight times. The enemy dropped two guided bombs on Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kolisnykivka.

Russian troops actively used aircraft in the Lyman sector. Glide bomb strikes hit Zarichne, Lyman and Yampolivka. In addition, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders ten times and tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Novomykhailivka, and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk axis, one Russian assault was repelled near Vyimka. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Zakitne, Dronivka, and Siversk.

Actively using aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar.

Over the past day, the invaders stormed Ukrainian positions in the Toretsk and Shcherbynivka areas four times in the Toretsk sector.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 enemy attacks near Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Krutyi Yar, Petrivka, Pustynka, Ukrainka, and Lysivka. The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on Selydove and Promin.

On the Kurakhove axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 57 attacks. The Russians most actively tried to advance near Illinka, Novoselydivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kreminna Balka, Sontsivka, Zoria, and Kurakhove.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 assaults near Trudove, Makarivka, Novodarivka, and Rivnopil. The Russians actively used bombers and attack aircraft.

In the Orikhiv direction, with the support of aircraft, the enemy launched one attack on Ukrainian positions near Novoandriivka.

The invaders made five unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the Dnipro River sector. In addition, the enemy struck Odradokamianka and Vesele with unguided air missiles.