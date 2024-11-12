Israeli War Machine Kills 29 Palestinians In Gaza Strip
Date
11/12/2024 5:11:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's ruthless war machine continued to massacre Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, killing 29 people in southern and northern Gaza including women and children.
According to medical sources and the Palestinian Civil Defense, bodies of dead Palestinians were uncovered throughout the heavily bombarded and assaulted Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli Occupation forces heavily targeted a school housing 130 families in Beit Hanoun.
It called on those nearby to evacuate to other areas to avoid being slaughtered.
Since October fifth, the Israeli occupation forces have been running rampant in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically in Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya, resulting in the deaths of over 1,800 Palestinians, hundreds of injuries and missing individuals. (end)
wab
MENAFN12112024000071011013ID1108875465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.