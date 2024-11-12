Israeli War Machine Kills 29 Palestinians In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's ruthless war machine continued to massacre Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, killing 29 people in southern and northern Gaza including women and children.

According to medical sources and the Palestinian Civil Defense, bodies of dead Palestinians were uncovered throughout the heavily bombarded and assaulted Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces heavily targeted a school 130 families in Beit Hanoun.

It called on those nearby to evacuate to other areas to avoid being slaughtered.

Since October fifth, the Israeli occupation forces have been running rampant in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically in Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya, resulting in the deaths of over 1,800 Palestinians, hundreds of injuries and missing individuals. (end)

