Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir
Date
11/12/2024 5:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Light intermittent snowfall continued in some of the higher reaches of Kashmir, resulting in the closure of vital routes in the upper areas of the valley, officials said on Tuesday.
The season's first snowfall in Kashmir, which began on Monday, continued at many places during the night, the officials said.
They said reports of snowfall were received from upper areas of Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts.
Parts of Kupwara and Bandipora districts also withnessed snowfall.
The snowfall led to the temporary closure of Srinagar-Leh national highway and other vital routes in the higher reaches of the valley, the officials said.
Authorities, including the Border Roads Organisation, pressed their men and machinery into service to clear the snow this morning, they said.
The officials said while the Srinagar-Leh highway was cleared for traffic, Mughal Road, the alternate route connecting the Kashmir valley with Jammu region, and Sinthan Top, which connects Bandipora with the frontier Gurez sector, were closed for traffic due to accumulation of snow.
The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather till November 13.
From November 14-15, there is a possibility of light rain/light snow, especially in the higher reaches, at many places of Kashmir and few places of Jammu Division, while on November 16, there are chances of light rain/light snow in the higher reaches at scattered places, the MeT Office said.
It said from November 17-23, the weather would remain generally dry. (PTI)
