Two Criminals Arrested For Shooting At Man In Jammu

Imran Khaleel, a resident of Gujjar locality, was when some unidentified criminals opened fire on him at Nikki Tawi area of the city during the intervening night of November 2 and 3 and was subsequently admitted in Medical College Hospital, Superintendent of Police (Jammu Rural) Brijesh Kumar Sharma said.

“The firing case stands solved with the arrest of both the accused, one of whom is a history sheeter having nine cases related to various criminal activities, including drug peddling, registered against him,” Sharma, who is also holding the additional charge of SP city north, told reporters here.

Following the firing incident, a case was registered and several teams were constituted to bring the culprits to book, he said.

“Several suspected persons were rounded up and scrutiny of CCTV footage and other material evidence led to the arrest of the culprits - Mohd Hussain Khatana and Mohd Ramzan - from T-Junction near fourth Tawi bridge while they were moving in a private Sports Utility Vehicle,” the SP said.

The officer said 18 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession at the time of their arrest. During interrogation, they admitted their involvement in the firing on Khaleel whom they mistook as an informer of the rival gang of drug smugglers with whom they had a scuffle a day earlier.

A pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition were recovered at the disclosure of the accused from their Rangoora locality, Sharma said.

He said Ramzan was named in nine cases including six related to bovine smuggling and rest narcotic smuggling.

The questioning of the arrested persons are going on to expose their forward and backward links, he said, adding that police are contemplating to book the history sheeter under the Public Safety Act.

The officer requested the people to come forward and extend their support to the law enforcing agencies to achieve the goal of“drugs free” Jammu and Kashmir.

