Coventry Orchestra's Winter Concert 'Music Glorious Music' In Aid Of Local Food Banks

(MENAFN- Pressat) An unmissable family concert from Coventry's Heart of England Co-operative concert – who knows, Santa may even make time in his busy schedule to join us! Funds raised will aid the important work of Balsall Common Lions to support local food banks in the Christmas period.

This event promises a delightful selection of holiday classics and orchestral favourites. Audience members will enjoy a magical program featuring selections from Oliver, The Nutcracker Suite, Christmas at the Movies, White Christmas, and Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson, along with other seasonal music.

Book the concert in your diary at 3pm on 7th December at Heart of England School , Gipsy Lane, Balsall Common, CV7 7FW.

The concert will raise funds for Balsall Common Lions in support of local food banks .

Now in its 106th year, the orchestra has been bringing music to Coventry since 1917 and is proudly sponsored by the Heart Of England Cooperative Society. Last year the orchestra raised over £1860 for charities including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, UNICEF and Global Care.

Ticket prices are £11 adults, £8 concessions, £1 children under 16. Drink and slice of cake included in ticket price. Available on the door or book in advance:

Why not come and play with us? The orchestra is currently welcoming new members so if you're ready for a new playing challenge or want to dust off your instrument after a break, get in touch about coming along: