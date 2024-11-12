Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Semiconductor and IC packaging materials are essential in manufacturing, providing vital protection and support for integrated circuits (ICs) and components. These materials-such as substrates, lead frames, bonding wires, encapsulants, and die-attach materials-play a key role in ensuring the mechanical stability, electrical connectivity, and effective thermal management of ICs, shielding them from moisture, dust, and physical impacts. The ongoing development of semiconductor and IC packaging materials drives progress in electronics, supporting the creation of smaller, faster, and more reliable devices that meet the evolving demands of modern applications.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for consumer electronics drives the global market

The consumer electronics sector is experiencing rapid growth, especially in emerging markets like China and India, where rising disposable incomes and urbanization are boosting demand for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. This surge in consumer electronics demand is driving significant market growth.

As these devices become increasingly compact and technologically advanced, the need for high-performance packaging materials has intensified. Advanced semiconductor packaging solutions are now essential to support high-density integration, enhance performance, and improve the reliability of semiconductor components.

For instance, the demand for smartphones, particularly in China, has led to innovations in packaging materials to accommodate smaller, more powerful chips. The iPhone 16's advanced chip packaging, which integrates multiple components into a single compact unit, is an example of this trend.

The growing consumer electronics market, driven by technological innovation and increased purchasing power, is fueling the expansion of the semiconductor packaging materials market, which is essential for meeting the evolving demands of modern electronics.

Expansion of 5G technology creates tremendous opportunities

The global roll-out of 5G technology presents a major growth opportunity for the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market. With 5G networks requiring semiconductor devices that can handle higher frequencies and faster data speeds, advanced packaging solutions are crucial. These solutions must focus on enhancing electrical performance, thermal management, and miniaturization.

GSMA predicts that 5G connections will reach 1.8 billion by 2025, significantly boosting demand for high-performance semiconductor components. The transition to 5G will especially benefit companies that can provide innovative packaging materials tailored to the demanding specifications of next-generation devices.

This surge in demand is set to drive growth in the semiconductor packaging market, particularly in regions at the forefront of 5G deployment, including Asia-Pacific and North America. As 5G continues to expand, the need for specialized packaging materials to support these advanced devices will create substantial market opportunities.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is a dominant player in the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market, driven by its robust electronics manufacturing sector and substantial investments in semiconductor R&D. Countries like China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are leaders in semiconductor production, supported by strong supply chains and a thriving industry ecosystem. According to SEMI, Asia-Pacific accounted for over 70% of global semiconductor equipment sales in 2022, highlighting its pivotal role in market growth.

China is a key contributor to this dominance, with numerous semiconductor manufacturing facilities backed by initiatives like the "Made in China 2025" plan aimed at achieving semiconductor self-sufficiency. The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) reported an 18.5% growth in China's semiconductor industry in 2023, reflecting its strategic push to lead the global semiconductor market. This expansion is driving significant demand for advanced packaging materials, positioning China as a critical market for future growth and innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Key Highlights



The global semiconductor & IC packaging materials market size was valued at USD 36.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 40.33 billion in 2024 to reach USD 82.46 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

By type, the organic substrate segment dominated the market during the forecast period.

By packaging technology, the Small Outline Package (SOP) is a popular packaging technology.

By end-users, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to own the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Amkor TechnologyASE GroupHenkel AG & Co. KGaAHitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.LG ChemPowertech Technology Inc.Toray Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

In July 2024- Resonac Corporation announced the formation of a new collaboration, named "US-JOINT," consisting of ten partners. The purpose of this consortium is to perform research and development in the semiconductor back-end process in Silicon Valley.

Segmentation

By TypeBonding WiresCeramic PackagesOrganic SubstrateDie Attach MaterialsEncapsulation ResinsLeadframesSolder BallsThermal Interface MaterialsOthersBy Packaging TechnologyDual Flat No-Leads (DFN)Dual-In-Line (DIP)Grid Array (GA)Quad Flat No-Leads (QFN)Quad Flat Packages (QFP)Small Outline Package (SOP)OthersBy End-UserAerospace and DefenseAutomotiveConsumer ElectronicsHealthcareIT & TelecommunicationOthers