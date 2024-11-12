Officials from AU, Ethiopia praise China for peace support operations across Africa

(MENAFN) Officials from the African Union (AU) and Ethiopia have praised China for its consistent support in promoting peace and security across Africa. Frederic Gateretse-Ngoga, a senior advisor at the AU Commission, emphasized China's vital role in conflict prevention, mediation, and peace operations on the continent. In a recent interview with Xinhua, Ngoga highlighted China's contributions, which include financial, logistical, and equipment support for AU-led peace initiatives, reinforcing the country's dedication to Africa’s peace and security.



China’s role extends beyond direct peacekeeping efforts, as it has actively supported Africa’s security agenda within the UN Security Council. Ngoga pointed out that the AU and the United Nations have recently endorsed a joint AU-UN roadmap for peace operations in Africa, with China playing a key role as a financer in line with its policy of backing AU peacekeeping efforts. This collaboration underscores China's commitment to strengthening Africa’s stability and addressing conflict-related challenges.



Ngoga also noted that the AU is eager to partner with China in emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and climate security. These fields are seen as critical to addressing new and evolving threats to the continent's peace and stability. The collaboration between the AU and China in these areas is guided by principles of mutual respect and shared accountability, reflecting the growing recognition of the importance of addressing complex security challenges together.



China’s support for Africa's peace and stability is rooted in a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future, according to Ngoga. The strong partnership between China and the AU is a testament to their common goals and the ongoing efforts to create a safer, more secure Africa, with China’s involvement being instrumental in advancing these objectives.

