Volunteers from Brunei Gas Carriers participate in reef ball fabrication program

(MENAFN) Around 20 volunteers from Brunei Gas Carriers Sdn Bhd (BGC) took part in the Reef Ball Fabrication Program, according to local reports on Tuesday. The program saw the volunteers working together to create seven reef balls, a type of artificial reef designed to enhance and support marine ecosystems. Using locally sourced raw materials, the volunteers were able to craft the reef balls, which are intended to improve the underwater environment and promote marine biodiversity.



The program took place in Brunei, which is situated on the northern part of Borneo Island. The volunteers' efforts were focused on constructing these reef balls, which are widely used in marine conservation projects around the world. By participating in this initiative, the volunteers contributed to the preservation of marine life and the enhancement of local aquatic habitats.



At the conclusion of the program, each of the participants received certificates to officially recognize them as certified reef ball fabricators. This certification acknowledges their role in the creation of the reef balls and their contribution to marine conservation efforts. The program not only benefitted the local marine ecosystems but also provided valuable training and hands-on experience for the volunteers.



Through this initiative, BGC and the volunteers have helped bring attention to the importance of protecting marine environments. The reef balls created will contribute to the rehabilitation of coral reefs and other marine habitats, offering a sustainable solution for supporting marine life in Brunei's waters.

