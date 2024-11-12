Gurbaz Breaks ODI Records Of Tendulkar, Kohli

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has broken a record previously held by legend Sachin Tendulkar, becoming the second-youngest player to score eight centuries in men's One-Day International (ODI) matches.

On Monday, Gurbaz delivered a stunning performance, scoring 101 runs off 120 balls in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Sharjah, according to the Economic Times.

His century, alongside a quickfire 77-ball 70 from Azmatullah Omarzai, powered Afghanistan to a five-wicket victory, securing a 2-1 series win over the Tigers.

Just 22 years and 349 days old, Gurbaz surpassed Tendulkar, who had reached his eighth ODI century at 22 years and 357 days.

Other notable players to achieve this feat include Virat Kohli (23 years, 27 days), Babar Azam (23 years, 280 days) and Quinton de Kock, who holds the record for the youngest player to score eight centuries at 22 years and 312 days.

Gurbaz's century also made him the holder of Afghanistan's record for the most ODI centuries, overtaking Mohammad Shahzad, who has six.

This was Gurbaz's third century against Bangladesh and his third in Sharjah, a venue where he has enjoyed considerable success.

Chasing a target of 245 runs to seal the series win, Gurbaz's resilient knock helped Afghanistan recover from an early collapse, guiding them to victory in the 49th over.

