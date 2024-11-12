Hamas Denies Receiving Qatari Demand To Leave Doha

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Officials from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have stated that any claims regarding Qatari demands for the movement to leave Doha, or implying that its members are not welcome, are unfounded. This response comes after Israeli allegations suggested that Qatar had conveyed a message to Hamas leaders residing in Doha, indicating that they are no longer welcome.





A high-ranking member of Hamas clarified in a discussion with the Qatari newspaper The New Arab that there is no truth to the assertion that Doha wishes for Hamas leadership to vacate Qatari territory.





The Israeli Kan channel reported that Qatar had communicated this message to the Hamas leaders in Doha, stating they are not welcome.





Additionally, a senior official from the administration of US President Joe Biden told Reuters that Washington had informed Qatar that the presence of Hamas leaders in Doha is no longer acceptable. This follows Hamas's rejection of a recent proposal to reach an agreement regarding prisoners in Gaza, with the official noting that Qatar“submitted this request to the leaders of the Hamas movement about ten days ago.”





As the conflict approaches its 48th day, the Israeli air force has intensified its raids on areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, amid escalating bombing operations. In response, Hezbollah has continued to confront the ground incursions and missile attacks against Israeli cities and settlements.





Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health has reported that the toll of Israeli aggression has risen to 3,186, with 14,078 individuals wounded since the beginning of the aggression. The reported casualties for Sunday alone were 53 dead and 99 wounded.