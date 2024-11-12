Army Foils Drone-Assisted Drug Smuggling Bid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone thwarted a drug smuggling attempt early Tuesday along the western front using a drone.A military source from the General Command of the Jordan - Arab reported that border guards in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully intercepted a drone attempting to illegally cross the borders.The source explained that the rules of engagement were applied, leading to the drone's cargo being shot down within Jordanian territory. The seized materials have been transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.The military source emphasized the Jordanian Armed Forces' commitment to utilizing all available resources to prevent smuggling and infiltration activities, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.