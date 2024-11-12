Iraqi Business Council In Amman To Host Conference On Investment, Renewable Energy In January

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) – The Iraqi Business Council in Amman is gearing up to host a major in January, focusing on "Investment, Energy, and Financing.. Towards a Sustainable Digital Future".This event, organised in partnership with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the Amman Chamber of Commerce and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), aims to showcase the vast and trade opportunities between Jordan and Iraq.Saad Nagy, the council's Vice President and the conference's organizing chairman, emphasized that this initiative aligns with King Abdullah II's vision for enhanced economic cooperation between the two nations. As both countries face rapid regional changes, strengthening partnerships across various sectors is essential to overcoming economic challenges.The conference will spotlight sectors such as transportation, housing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology, offering a platform for dialogue among government officials, business leaders, and financial institutions.With participation expected from a diverse array of stakeholders, the event promises valuable networking opportunities that can lead to fruitful collaborations and investment ventures.Nagy noted that the conference represents a significant opportunity for businesses to connect with decision-makers and explore strategic projects that can drive sustainable growth in the region.The one-day event is scheduled for January 21 and will be supported by the Jordanian Information and Communications Technology Association(intaj) and the Banana Conference and Exhibit.An official website for the conference has been launched to allow interested participants to register and access comprehensive details via the following link:The Iraqi Business Council in Amman was established in 2006 and aims to provide a platform for business leaders to exchange ideas, opinions, and commercial information, while also creating job opportunities through trade missions and promoting investment opportunities in Jordan and Iraq.