The Morse 27 Collection By Pearlstige Design Team Wins Bronze In A' Jewelry Awards

The Morse 27 Collection

Pearlstige Design Team's Innovative Pearl Jewelry Design Recognized with Prestigious International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Pearlstige Design Team's "The Morse 27 Collection" as the Bronze winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Pearlstige Design Team in their multiwear jewelry design.The Morse 27 Collection's unique fusion of pearls and Morse code resonates with contemporary trends in the jewelry industry, where personalization and emotional connection have become increasingly important. By transcending the confines of traditional jewelry design, this collection offers a fresh perspective that aligns with the evolving preferences of modern consumers.The award-winning design showcases a seamless integration of top-grade 5A natural freshwater pearls, zircon accents, and S925 silver chains. The innovative cross-shaped C-clasp assembly at both ends of each piece allows for secure connection with other accessories, enabling versatile styling options. The minimalist and gender-neutral aesthetic challenges conventional norms, making the collection appealing to a diverse range of individuals.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Pearlstige Design Team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. It motivates the team to continue exploring innovative concepts and crafting exquisite pieces that resonate with contemporary sensibilities. The award also reinforces the brand's commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, as demonstrated by their recent B Corp certification.Interested parties may learn more at:About Pearlstige Design TeamPearlstige Design Team is the creative force behind Pearlstige, a contemporary pearl jewelry brand based in Shanghai, China. The team's designs embody gentleness, strength, and empowerment, aiming to revitalize the perception of pearls through modern aesthetics. With a focus on sustainability and ethical practices, Pearlstige Design Team strives to create jewelry that empowers individuals to shine from within.About PearlstigePearlstige, founded in 2021, is a pearl design brand originating from China. The brand name combines "Pearl" and "Prestige," reflecting their deep-rooted admiration for pearls and their significance in their creations. Pearlstige aims to reinterpret pearls through design, rebuilding the connection between pearls and contemporary women's lives and emotions. The brand's mission is to empower individuals to achieve their true potential and radiate light upon others.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Jewelry Design category. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability, and sustainability. The award highlights the designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and contribute to the advancement of the jewelry industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous selection process. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote exceptional designs that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

