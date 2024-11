Israeli Army Says Officer Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 12 (IANS) An Israeli military major was killed in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli said in a statement.

Itamar Levin Fridman, a 34-year-old squad commander, "fell during combat," the army reported on Monday, adding he was struck and killed by an anti-tank missile during an Israeli raid on the northern Gaza city of Jabalia.

The Israeli army launched a major operation in early October, claiming there was a "Hamas resurgence" there, reports Xinhua news agency.

His death brings the total number of Israeli killed since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, to 783, according to official Israeli figures.