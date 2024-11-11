Political Party Development Linked To Civic Culture, Feasibility Of Programmes -IEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah on Monday stressed that the development of party engagement is closely linked to society's civic culture and the extent to which citizens find party programmes compelling and feasible if the parties attain decision-making roles.

During a meeting with representatives from Jordanian parties, part of a series organised by the commission to assess party participation in parliamentary elections, Maaytah stressed that the commission upholds impartiality in its dealings with all political parties, treating each in accordance with the law, regardless of political affiliations.

Maaytah also highlighted the party financing system introduced in recent elections, which links financial support to electoral outcomes and the number of seats a party secures in the Lower House, according to an IEC statement.

To encourage citizen participation in political life, Maaytah noted that the commission has expanded electoral awareness initiatives across the governorates, using educational programmes, informational videos, and face-to-face meetings.

Field teams also distributed pamphlets explaining the electoral system, including concepts of general and local lists, seat distribution, quotas, threshold percentages, and result calculations, the chairman said.

Maaytah also listened to feedback from party representatives, assuring them that the commission will consider their suggestions and adopt feasible ones to enhance the electoral process and support the broader political reform agenda.