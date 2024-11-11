Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Continues To Gain Traction, Further International Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBR Safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) (“SOBRsafe”) develops and sells a passive, preventative alcohol screening device called the SOBRcheck(TM) and a continuous alcohol monitoring wristband called SOBRsure(TM).“SOBRcheck is fitted with two sensors, one of which scans biometrics data from a user's fingerprint, with the other detecting any alcohol excreted from the pores in the tip of the finger. The device is powered by the SOBRsafe software platform, which relays results in real time, improving employee throughput at point-of-care facilities. The SOBRsure(TM) device is equally configured to provide app-based reporting via the SOBRsafe platform, support GPS tracking and send removal alerts,” a recent article reads.

“In 2024, and consistent with our strategy, we have now established our technology, with our first revenue-generating customers in behavioral health growing to 35 accounts in the first and second quarters of this year. In addition, we entered the equivalent verticals in Australia and New Zealand and are gaining traction through a channel partner that we are very excited about. Finally, further international expansion is underway,” CEO Dave Gandini is quoted as saying.

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (“SOBRcheck”) and continuous monitoring (“SOBRsure”). SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

