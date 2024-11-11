Trane Technologies Recognized For Commitment To Veterans By Military Friendly®

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, November 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been honored with the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Award in the 'Over 5 billion in Revenue' category. Military Friendly® sets the standard for measuring an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the U.S. military community.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Employer Award from Military Friendly®,” said Chris Kuehn, Trane Technologies Executive Vice President, Chief Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Veterans Employee Resource Group.“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our veteran employees for their service and sacrifices. The diverse skills, experiences and strengths our veterans bring to work every day not only enrich our inclusive and uplifting culture but also made this award possible, helping us shape the narrative of Trane Technologies.”

Trane Technologies supports America's dedicated military service members through its Trade Warriors program . The hands-on, 8-week training initiative. launched by the Trane Residential HVAC business, equips service men and women with the necessary skills and certifications to begin successful careers in HVAC upon transitioning to civilian life. Since its inception in 2021, the program has successfully trained 21 cohorts, leading to over 200 job placements so far.

In 2023, the company launched Combat to Controls , a new controls technician training program for veterans. The internship program addresses the industry-wide shortage of controls technicians while helping military service members train for their next careers as Trane building automation controls technicians. Through a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense's SkillBridge program , service members can complete both programs while still receiving pay and benefits from the military.

At Trane Technologies, our veteran employees have found the resources, support and camaraderie that help them to reach their career goals and aspirations. The company offers competitive benefits and employee programs, many designed with our veterans in mind. Visit our career page for veterans to learn more. Veterans can search for jobs using their Military Occupation Code (MOC) to find open positions that align with the skills they acquired in the military.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies .

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at mfcguide/ .