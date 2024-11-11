The World War II Foundation's Annual Gala At The Embassy Of France To Honor Heroes Of The Greatest Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The World War II Logo

The World War II Foundation will host its Annual Gala at the Embassy of France in D.C., celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII with 275 guests.

- John Fenzel, CEO of The World War II Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World War II Foundation , in partnership with Magellan Corporation (Presenting Sponsor), TriWest Healthcare Alliance (Principal Premiere Sponsor), and Oracle Health and Bank of America (Premiere Sponsors) will host its prestigious Annual Gala at the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C., celebrating the 80th anniversary of one of World War II's most decisive moments. The event, set to draw over 275 guests, will pay tribute to the courage, sacrifices, and resilience of the Greatest Generation with a powerful evening of storytelling, recognition, and remembrance.

Event Highlights

This year's gala will feature a unique gathering of distinguished guests, including:

.. General Bryan Fenton, Commanding General of U.S. Special Operations Command, as the evening's keynote speaker. His address will reflect on the enduring legacy of WWII veterans and how their sacrifices continue to shape the values of today's armed forces, and the Special Operations community.

. Five World War II veterans, including two additional D-Day survivors, Myles Isbell and Arlester Brown, will be honored with special recognition, and each presented with a flag flown over Omaha Beach during the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

.. Three liberators of Nazi concentration camps, who will receive the prestigious Senator Bob Dole World War II Leadership Award:

◦. Irving Locker, D-Day Survivor, who, as a young staff sergeant, was instrumental in liberating the Gardelegen concentration camp. He turned 100 in November.

◦. Andrew "Tim" Kiniry, who, at age 103, continues to share his harrowing experiences as part of the 45th Evacuation Hospital that provided urgent care to survivors at Buchenwald. He turns 103 on November 15th.

◦. Harry Miller, who entered the Army at age 15, played a vital role in the 740th Tank Battalion and witnessed the horrors of Dachau. He is 96 years old.

. Twenty Holocaust survivors will be in attendance, symbolizing the resilience of the human spirit. Their presence serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring need to remember and educate future generations on the lessons of history.



Special Features and Onsite Displays

The evening program will feature a screening of the highly anticipated documentary, Dad's Secret War: France 1944, narrated by actor Kevin Bacon. The film is based on the best-selling book Scholars of Mayhem by Daniel C. Guiet and Timothy K. Smith, chronicling the secret missions of the American OSS and British SOE during WWII. These missions were pivotal in turning the tide of the war and served as the foundation for modern intelligence agencies like the CIA and MI6. The documentary is premiering on 291 American Public Television stations nationwide.

The gala will also showcase the Omaha Beach D-Day Diorama and Traveling Exhibit, an immersive display created by acclaimed artist Keith Rocco. This interactive exhibit brings to life the intense battle on Omaha Beach with detailed dioramas, life-size mannequins, and multimedia elements. The exhibit has toured several key locations, offering a vivid educational experience on the sacrifices made during the Normandy landings.

Guests will be greeted by a Jazz Trio from the United States Army Band Pershing's Own, setting the atmosphere for a memorable evening filled with music, camaraderie, and tributes.

Quotes from Leadership

Colonel John Fenzel (USA, Ret.), CEO of The World War II Foundation, remarked, "This gala is both a celebration of our shared history, as well as a testament to the values that have shaped our nation. It's an honor to stand alongside those who lived through these pivotal moments and to ensure their stories continue to inspire us all."

Tim Gray, Founder and President of The World War II Foundation added, "The sacrifices made by these veterans and liberators, along with the resilience shown by Holocaust survivors, serve as timeless lessons in courage and our common humanity. This evening is a way to honor their legacies while inspiring future generations to learn from the past."

The World War II Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the event's sponsors:

.. Presenting Sponsor: Magellan Corporation, whose support for cultural preservation and educational initiatives has been vital in bringing this event to life.

.. Principal Premiere Sponsor: TriWest Healthcare Alliance, a long-time supporter of The World War II Foundation dedicated to honoring veterans and their families.

.. Premiere Sponsors: Oracle Health and Bank of America, whose generous contributions have ensured the success of this gala and The World War II Foundation's ongoing mission.

Event Schedule

6:00 PM – 6:35 PM: Cocktail reception with hors d'oeuvres, accompanied by live music from the U.S. Army Band Jazz Trio. Guests can explore the Omaha Beach D-Day Diorama

6:45 PM – 9:05 PM: Formal program hosted by actor Chiké Okonkwo, including:

.Presentation of the Senator Bob Dole World War II Leadership Award to WWII concentration camp liberators.

.Keynote speech by General Bryan Fenton.

.Special screening of Dad's Secret War: France 1944

.9:05 PM – 10:00 PM: Post-event reception with desserts, coffee.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Location: Embassy of France, 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:05 PM

Dress Code: Business/Cocktail Attire or Military Equivalent

Valet Parking: Complimentary

Note: General Bryan Fenton's remarks will be delivered off the record. Any media wishing to publish or broadcast excerpts must obtain prior authorization and approval from the contact provided below.

About The World War II Foundation

The World War II Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the history of World War II through documentaries, exhibits, and educational programs. With a mission to instill appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Allied Forces, the Foundation works tirelessly to educate current and future generations about the importance of unity, courage, and shared sacrifice.

Visit for more information on how to support the Foundation's work.

John Fenzel

The World War II Foundation

+1 202-351-9131

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.