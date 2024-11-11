France Ready To Cooperate With New U.S. Government For Ukraine's Victory - Barrot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France is ready to cooperate with the new U.S. administration so that Ukraine receives everything it needs for victory.

France's for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, said this in his speech at the 7th Paris Peace Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Faced with speculation on what the position of a new American administration will be, I believe above all that we should not decide in advance," Barrot said.

He stressed that the European Union and France would continue to play their role in helping Ukraine.

"France is ready to work with the new administration in an ambitious manner, because we believe that we have to give Ukraine the means to be able to push back against Russia," he emphasized.

The minister recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had already met with Donald Trump before and talked to him after his election.

"I have no doubt that a strong relationship will be built between the two administrations and that we'll be able to preserve the transatlantic unity when it comes to all the challenges of the war in Ukraine," Barrot said.

He also stressed that France supports Zelensky's Peace Formula and advocates punishing Russia for crimes against humanity.

"Working for the future of Ukraine is also imagining what a long-term and sustainable peace could be. France will also be fighting impunity. France has not forgotten and will never forget Bucha, and all the other crimes committed on Ukrainian territory for the last three years – in Irpin, Izium, Mariupol, and Olenivka. No violation of international humanitarian law and no war crime or crime against humanity will be forgotten. There will be no peace without justice," he said.