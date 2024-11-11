A Beginner's Guide To Greenwash And Four Ways To Avoid Falling For It

Author: Lala Rukh

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Growing up in a Pakistani village in the 2000s, sustainability was embedded throughout my daily life. My family has always been cautious of wasting energy, or water because these resources are expensive. We grew most of our own vegetables and reared poultry for eggs. By just buying a few essential groceries from the nearby market, we produced very little household waste. Food scraps were fed to our cattle, and we'd save any plastic bags to reuse.

But now, living in Ireland, I feel anxious about society's increasing plastic footprint and level of overconsumption .

The United Nations defines sustainability as“meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”. But so much complicated jargon makes it difficult to distinguish between environmentally ethical practices and mere feelgood marketing.

Some major brands and big corporations promote and package their products as more eco-friendly than they actually are. In 1986, American environmentalist Jay Westerveld coined the term“greenwash” to describe hotels that were promoting towel reuse as an environmentally conscious initiative, when it was really a cost-cutting measure.

Today, greenwashing encompasses a wide range of deceptive marketing tactics, but as consumers, we have the right to know the true environmental impact of our choices. Here are four ways to avoid being duped by greenwash:

1. Look for marketing buzzwords

Look out for feelgood marketing and buzzwords such as“natural”,“eco-friendly”,“sustainable” and“green”. These labels can be open-ended, without a technical definition or any legal requirements. For example, the term“compostable” differs from“home compostable” – it requires industrial processing with high temperatures, even though it may sound eco-friendly.

There's no legal time limit for calling something degradable – everything breaks up eventually, even plastic bags.

Many terms on so-called eco-labels aren't regulated. MisterStock , CC BY-NC-ND

There is no such thing as a totally carbon-free product. Every process, every product, every supply chain has carbon emissions associated with it. So any marketing language should mirror the impact of that particular product or brand.

Some brands use cute-looking emojis and caricatures with buzzwords that look similar to some certifications, but in reality, they are meaningless. To address this, the European Commission recently proposed a directive, requiring companies to back up green claims with evidence, focusing on life-cycle and environmental footprint methods, setting minimum requirements for sustainability labels and logos.

2. Verify any claims

Pause before you purchase anything and demand evidence to back up any claims that a brand makes.

Either look for statistics that prove the claims on a company's website, third-party certification or ask the brand and supplier for the evidence of their claims. If they are truly eco-conscious, they'll proudly share the real numbers.

3. Look for certification

Legit third-party certifications like the EU-mandated energy labels provide valuable and true information about the energy efficiency of household electric appliances. Don't fall for random stickers that give the impression of formal validation but don't require any specific criteria to be met.

The Mobius loop. Askhat Gilyakhov / Alamy Stock Vector , CC BY-NC-ND

Plastic recycling labels can be confusing too. The triangle with three chasing arrows, called the Mobius Loop is a universal symbol that means“recyclable”. But, the Mobius Loop with a number in it indicates the type of plastic (there are seven different types) – not that the packaging is recyclable.

Even if technically recyclable, plastic needs to be dry, clean and separated before being recycled. One plastic water bottle may contain three or four different types of plastics, from the bottle itself to the cap and label. Together as a composite, some can be difficult to recycle.

Tthe new tethered bottle caps are mandated by the EU to prevent litter , but they still don't make recycling any easier.

4. Take a big picture view

Some companies genuinely care. For 35 years, outdoor clothing company Patagonia has pledged 1% of sales to conservation. More than US$89 million (£69 million) has been donated to environmental groups globally through its 1% for the Planet initiative. Cosmetics retailer Lush is working hard to close the loop by limiting water consumption and preventing as much packaging waste as possible.

Investigate the brand's overall effort to be transparent and environmentally friendly, rather than just looking at one product. If companies aren't setting clear targets, sharing their progress and being open with their customers, switch to brands that do provide the evidence, listen to their customers and respond.

As paying customers, we have a right to know the environmental footprint of the products and services we're buying.

