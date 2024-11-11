Tajikistan Cultural Days In Kuwait Kick Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Tajikistan Cultural Days kicked off on Monday with an of fine artistic paintings and handcrafts.

The exhibition was co-organized by Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL), and Tajikistan Embassy in Kuwait, in the wake of Tajikistan President's visit to the country a week ago.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement during opening, head of NCCAL Mohammad al-Jassar said the two-day exhibition aims to enhance cultural relations between Kuwait and Tajikistan.

The event was also attended by Tajik of Culture Matlubakhon Sattoriyon.

The Days seek to help Kuwaiti society learn about Tajikistan's traditions and culture through paintings, photos and handcrafts, in addition to traditional costumes and music, Tajikistan Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydzoda Zubaydullo, told KUNA. (end)

