Kuwait Amir Rep. Arrives In Baku For COP29

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAKU, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, to head the Kuwaiti delegation in the 29th of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29). At His Highness's reception at Heydar Aliyev International Airport were Deputy of and Social Protection of Population Vusal Nasirli, Azeri Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov and Charge d'Affaire at the Kuwaiti embassy in Baku, Ahmad Al-Herbish. (end) hb

