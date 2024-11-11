Kuwait Amir Rep. Arrives In Baku For COP29
BAKU, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, to head the Kuwaiti delegation in the 29th conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29).
At His Highness's reception at Heydar Aliyev International Airport were Deputy Minister of labor and Social Protection of Population Vusal Nasirli, Azeri Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov and Charge d'Affaire at the Kuwaiti embassy in Baku, Ahmad Al-Herbish. (end)
