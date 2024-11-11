Mirwaiz Commends Yemen & Iran's Stand Against Imperialism

The event, according to organisers, was aimed at fostering unity among Muslim communities and discussing issues of common concern, including the ongoing struggles faced by oppressed nations.

Mirwaiz emphasized the role of these two nations, describing them

only nations standing

in the fight against what he termed as imperialist oppression.

Mirwaiz

expressed profound admiration for the Yemeni people, whom he characterized as nations“left with nothing” yet still unyielding in their support for those oppressed in the region.

Without explicitly naming Palestine, Mirwaiz's words resonated with the plight of the Palestinian people.“Despite the scarcity of resources, these nations show immense courage and love, standing for the oppressed,”

he said, suggesting a universal solidarity shared by these nations with the Palestinian cause.

Mirwaiz further drew attention to the silence of other Arab nations, particularly influential players like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, criticizing their lack of support in the struggle against imperial powers.

“If the Arab nations had stood united, the region's fate could have been entirely different,” he stated.



Mirwaiz underscored that while nations like Yemen and Iran remain steadfast in their ideals, many other Muslim-majority countries appear more focused on pursuing national interests over a broader commitment to the Muslim Ummah.

The event was attended by Islamic scholars from different schools of thought, including Grand Mufti Azam Mufti Nasirul Islam, Maulana Khursheed Ahmed Qanungo, Aga Syed Hassan Al Mousvi, Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, Dr. Aga Syed Mudasir and others.

Earlier, Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam had also

expressed

disappointment with the Arab

and Muslim states for being mute spectators to the genocide of the people of Gaza and mayhem in Lebanon.

Taking a dig at the Saudi government, he

had

described its silence on Gaza as ironic and disheartening and questioned their self-assigned title of 'Khidmayne Haramain-e-Sharifain' (Custodians of the two holy mosques).



He accused Muslim rulers of complicity in the crimes.



Kashmir Grand Mufti went further, suggesting that the title of the“Custodian of the Holy Shrines” be removed from the Saudis and instead be given to the Iranians, whom he commended for actively supporting the Palestinian cause.



“In contemporary times, Iran stands as the only Muslim country truly supporting Palestinians,” he had stated, praising the Iranian government's firm stance on the Palestinian cause.

“I bow my head in respect for Islamic Republic of Iran for standing up for the oppressed people of Palestine,” Grand Mufti had said.

