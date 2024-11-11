Restaurant App Selects Hope&Glory For UK Launch

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hope&Glory has won a competitive pitch for restaurant discovery app NeoTaste to oversee its launch in the UK, its fourth European after Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.



Founded in Germany in 2021 by entrepreneur Hendrik Sander and product designer Tobias Düser, NeoTaste already has more than one million users and has established partnerships with more than 6,000 restaurants across 48 European cities including Berlin, Amsterdam and Vienna. Earlier this year, it secured €21 million in Series A funding.



Hope&Glory is tasked with growing awareness of the app and driving signups as it supports NeoTaste's aim to connect local restaurants with foodies through exclusive dining deals.



The agency's remit spans editorial outreach and influencer engagement. Its communications programme kicked off with an exclusive launch event in London in October, attended by 150 media, stakeholders and industry insiders.



Hope&Glory director Jen Murdoch will lead the account, reporting to global marketing director Ann-Sophie Petersmann, who said:“Throughout the pitch process we greatly valued Hope&Glory's considered strategic approach and bold creativity, both of which will be integral to our success in the UK market. Having been drawn to them initially by their proven track record with multiple brands that we aspire to become, we are excited to see where the partnership will take us.”



Murdoch added:“NeoTaste is an innovative tech brand making waves on the foodie scene on the continent, and it's a privilege to be entrusted with the task of welcoming them to the UK. There's already a delectable selection of UK restaurants, cafes and bars on the app so far, and it's our new mission to connect them with the nation's foodies.”



Hope&Glory works with a range of brands in the food and drink sector, including Carlsberg, Uber Eats, Edrington and Greggs.

