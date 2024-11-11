Slutty Vegan Bham & Blck Enterprise, LLC Join Forces To Launch 20 Families, 20 Thanksgivings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Birmingham businesses team up to fight hunger this Thanksgiving, aiming to feed 20 families in need.

- Reatta HallBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Thanksgiving, Slutty Vegan Bham and Blck Enterprise are teaming up to ensure families in the Birmingham area have a holiday meal to remember.The two organizations are launching "20 Families, 20 Thanksgivings," a community-driven initiative aimed at spreading joy and gratitude during the holiday season. While their goal is to help 20 families, they hope to feed as many as possible with the community's support."At Slutty Vegan Bham, we're all about bringing people together, and that includes around the Thanksgiving table," says Reatta Hall, Franchisee Owner of Slutty Vegan Bham. "Partnering with Blck Enterprise allows us to extend that sense of community and make sure everyone has a meal to celebrate, regardless of their circumstances.""We believe in the power of community to uplift and support one another," adds Reatta Hall, also Founder at Blck Enterprise, LLC.How it Works:From now until November 15th, community members are encouraged to nominate families in need. You can find out more and tag the head of the household of a deserving family on the Instagram post about the initiative and by following us at @sluttyveganbham . Nominations can also be submitted by emailing .... A selection committee will then choose 20 families to receive a complete Thanksgiving meal, including all the traditional fixings.However, with enough support, they hope to extend this generosity to even more families.Community Involvement:Slutty Vegan Bham and Blck Enterprise are calling on the community to support the initiative by November 20th. Individuals can contribute by nominating a family in need, donating non-perishable Thanksgiving staples, or spreading the word about "20 Families, 20 Thanksgivings" on social media and with friends and family.Bring your donations of turkeys, boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, dry macaroni, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, pasta, rice, canned beans, peanut butter, canned fruit, and canned soup to Slutty Vegan Bham, located at 7 55th Pl S Birmingham, AL 35212."This Thanksgiving, let's show the true meaning of community by coming together to support those in need," says Hall. "Every donation, every nomination, every share brings us closer to ensuring that everyone in our community has a Thanksgiving to be thankful for."About Slutty Vegan Bham: Slutty Vegan Bham is known for its bold and flavorful plant-based dishes, including the iconic "One Night Stand, " "Sloppy Toppy,* and "Fussy Hussy." The restaurant's commitment to using high quality ingredients and supporting the Woodlawn Community has made it a favorite among vegans and meat eaters.About Blck Enterprise:Blck Enterprise LLC is more than just a business; it's a legacy. Founded in 2022 by Reatta Hall in Birmingham, Alabama, with a vision to create generational wealth for her four sons, Blck Enterprise is committed to providing opportunities for entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, and local founders to thrive. With a focus on entrepreneurship, elevation, and community, Blck Enterprise is a driving force in the vegan community, championing business growth and making a lasting impact.

