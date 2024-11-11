Workwell Launches New And Expanded Ergonomics On-Demand 2025! Training To Enhance Workplace Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ergo On-Demand 2025!

Curriculum Created by Internationally Known, Board-Certified Professional Ergonomist, and Physical Therapist Mark Anderson.

DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WorkWell , the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced a new and expanded version of Ergonomics On-Demand 2025! an ergonomics training program focused on boosting workplace safety in office and work environments.It was developed in partnership with ergonomics expert Mark Anderson, MA, PT, CPE. Ergonomics On-Demand 2025! provides comprehensive, self-paced training to help healthcare professionals integrate practical ergonomics applications into their practices.“The new training brings in my 35+ years of experience and makes the process come to life with stories and examples. It also includes an all-new module on implementing ergonomics,” said Mark Anderson, a board-certified ergonomist.Implementing ergonomic processes in the workplace is critical to reducing musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries and helping improve worker performance and productivity.WorkWell's Ergonomics On-Demand! program gives physical and occupational therapists, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals the tools they need to perform ergonomics analysis and generate reasonable and feasible ergonomic recommendations for intervention to minimize injury risks in both manufacturing and office environments.“The value of the training comes from what you do with it. The spectrum of what you can do ranges from helping your patients in the clinic by being able to ask more informed questions and create different strategies for healing, to working at an employer site providing services. You can really create your own ergonomics journey.” said Kristen Cederlind, Director of Clinical Services.“With WorkWell's Ergonomics On-Demand 2025! healthcare professionals can complete training at their own pace and convenience, right from their computer. Workplace ergonomics are an important component of WorkWell's Managed Onsite PT program, which helps organizations provide a safe working environment by taking proactive measures to identify injury risks and treat work-related injuries.”Created by Internationally Recognized Ergonomics expertErgonomics On-Demand 2025! was developed for WorkWell by Mark Anderson, a Board-certified professional ergonomist and physical therapist.Mark is an experienced consultant, instructor, and internationally known ergonomics expert who has developed and implemented ergonomics consultation and training strategies for a wide range of companies, organizations, and local, state, and federal government agencies.Ergonomics On-Demand 2025! ProgramErgonomics On-Demand 2025! presents a systematic approach to ergonomics analysis through interactive, self-directed lectures and a practical“toolbox” full of short experiential case studies.The program is administered through the WorkWell Provider Learning Center , enabling participants access to ongoing WorkWell clinical support as they go through training and access to a community of occupational-health-focused providers for questions and answers following training..The course offers training, tools, and forms participants can begin using right after the training..Self-paced and convenient.Comprised of 4 specialized tracks, the learning includes both Manufacturing and Office ergonomics and an all-new track for implementing ergonomics within your practice..Approximately 12 hours of learning.Option to purchase Office Ergonomics Program as a standalone course.Earn CEUs for your US PT, OT or AT license!Pricing and AvailabilityThe new and enhanced training program available now. Pricing and details can be found at .About WorkWellWorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. To learn more, visit us at or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Michelle Anderson

WorkWell Prevention & Care

+1 218-212-1927

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.