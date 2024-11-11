RANE Web Developer Ryan Takes Care Of The Heavy Lifting On His Way To Commonwealth Glory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RATHFRILAND ST, BANBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- By day, Ryan Kelly is a web developer building beautiful websites for RANE Digital Marketing Agency's 600+ clients. But in his spare time, Ryan has been hitting the weights hard! On 4th October he represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa, taking home a superb bronze medal at his first ever international competition!While people may be more familiar with the 'cleans and jerks' of Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting focuses on absolute strength with competitors performing three types of lift: squat, bench and deadlift. Ryan's speciality is an 'equipped bench press', which he showcased perfectly in South Africa, lifting a monumental 187.5kg personal best to clinch his medal.Ryan's adventure has really caught the imagination at the Banbridge-based agency, and it shows the feeling of family and community at RANE where the culture is geared around celebrating colleagues' success.“When my invitation from the Northern Ireland Powerlifting Federation came round, I was a bit speechless,” Ryan says.“I had to pass my phone around to people in the office to confirm it was real! The last few weeks have been like a dream, getting to represent my country on the international stage and rub shoulders with the legends of the sport.”From the moment he got the offer, Ryan's bosses at RANE were keen to make it happen. The company has an incentive scheme offering staff a free day's holiday every month for hitting targets, and that helped Ryan book off the two weeks he needed to turn the dream into a reality.Even so, with such huge weights involved, the risk of injury is always there.“It's a pretty dangerous sport,” Ryan admits.“In previous roles, there was always the feeling that I had to hold back, and I found it hard to balance my training with my professional responsibilities. But my colleagues at RANE have been amazing - they're my biggest cheerleaders - and that has allowed me to push that little bit harder without having to worry about getting injured and letting people down.”“We're a close-knit team,” says Neil Davey, RANE's Creative Director and Co-Founder.“As soon as we found out Ryan had the chance to compete on such a prestigious stage we were buzzing for him! Some of our team stayed up on the Friday night following the live stream, and we couldn't be prouder of what Ryan has achieved.”Powerlifting has given Ryan a new lease of life, and he's keen to stress the mental health benefits sport can bring.“As a larger guy, I was always reluctant to get involved in sports,” he says.“I was the one who was always picked last for PE at school, so it was a big breakthrough for me to go to the gym and discover I was actually good at something. This whole experience has been amazing for my confidence, and it just goes to show that there are opportunities out there for everyone.”The next goal for Ryan is to qualify for Team GB at the World Powerlifting Championships in two years time. But, until then, it's back to the coding - and ensuring RANE's clients are (power) lifted to new heights!For media inquiries or interview opportunities:Ryan Kelly is available for interviews and media appearances. For more information or to arrange a conversation, please get in touch using the contact details below.Phone: +44 (0) 7725546680Email: ...Address: 37a, 39a Rathfriland St, Banbridge BT32 3LAAbout RANE Digital Marketing Agency:RANE Digital Marketing Agency is a leader in digital marketing solutions, specialising in Web Design, SEO, Social Media & PPC services and comprehensive digital strategies to enhance online presence and engagement with its talented in-house full-service team. Founded by Robbie Black and Neil Davey, RANE is committed to delivering excellence and innovation in the digital marketing sphere.

