Qatarenergy, Schlumberger Sign Mou To Support In-Country Localisation Initiatives

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy and Schlumberger (SLB) have signed a memorandum of understanding, under which SLB will invest an additional QR5 billion over the next five years to support in-country localization initiatives and local supplier development. The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the Tawteen Forum in Doha.

