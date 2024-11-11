King Meets Saudi Crown Prince On Sidelines Of Arab, Islamic Summit In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Monday met with Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime of Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, His Majesty commended Saudi Arabia's efforts, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to unify Arab and Muslim efforts in service of Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King stressed the need to end the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, calling for stepping up the humanitarian response to the disaster in the Gaza Strip.

Discussions also covered the deep-rooted bilateral ties, as well as keenness to bolster cooperation across all sectors.

The meeting also covered the two countries' shared views on regional developments, and the need to enhance joint Arab action to restore regional stability, the statement added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.