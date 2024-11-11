Kuwaiti Crown Prince Urges International Community To Unite To Stop Gaza Genocide

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad has stressed that the genocide witnessed in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories by the Israeli requires the international community to unite to put an end to these violations.

In a speech during the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh on Monday, he called for the necessity of achieving the principles of accountability and not escaping punishment and complying with the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the consequences arising from the policies and practices of the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait expressed his country's condemnation of the occupation's issuance of legislation aimed at banning the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He reiterated Kuwait's firm and historic principled position in support of the Palestinian people in their struggle to end the Israeli occupation, achieve all their legitimate political rights, and establish their independent state on their land within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

