Qatar Foundation, HEC Paris Extend Partnership For Another Decade

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris has renewed its strategic partnership with Qatar Foundation (QF) for another decade, through an agreement that reinforces both institutions' commitment to developing the future business and public sector leaders of Qatar and the region.

The renewal of the partnership was marked by a ceremony at the 2015 building, attended by QF Vice Chairperson and CEO HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, HEC Paris dean Dr Eloic Peyrache, HEC Paris in Qatar dean Dr Pablo Martin de Holan, French ambassador Jean-Baptiste Faivre as well as several prominent alumni from the business school.

Speaking at the ceremony, Francisco Marmolejo, president of Higher Education and Education Adviser, QF said:“Building and strengthening relationships based on knowledge and shared values is at the core of Qatar Foundation's mission and ethos.

“The renewal of our longstanding and immensely successful strategic partnership with HEC Paris reflects our collective belief in the power of education and collaboration, and our collective ambition to constantly achieve even greater things – in Qatar, and across the region. As we look forward to the next ten years, we're excited about the new opportunities we will unlock and the new heights we will reach together.”

Since its establishment in 2010, HEC Paris in Qatar has played a vital role in advancing the nation's educational and economic development. It now has more than 1,300 graduates from 59 nationalities, with 57% being Qatari nationals and 43% being women.

Each year, over 600 executives participate in custom-designed, in-house HEC Paris programmes, delivered to leading firms across Qatar and the region. These programmes help organisations address strategic business challenges, ensuring they remain competitive and innovative.

The HEC Paris in Qatar Business Research Lab has produced over 25 full-length case studies, published in renowned international publications and bringing local business challenges to a global audience. The institution has taken a leading role in producing the annual Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students' Survey (GUESSS) National Report, which measures and analyses entrepreneurial career intentions in higher education students in Qatar.

Dr Peyrache, remarked: "HEC Paris and Qatar Foundation share a vision of unlocking human potential and making a significant impact locally, regionally, and globally. With Qatar Foundation's support, we have expanded our faculty, strengthened our presence and tailored our educational offerings to meet the unique needs of the region – one of the most dynamic in the world, all while contributing to Qatar's global standing in executive education.”

This partnership underscores HEC Paris's long-term commitment to the development of the region.“We are excited about the decade ahead,” added Dr de Holan.“Our mission is to continue delivering world-class business education that empowers the region's leaders, present and future, to drive sustainable growth and create lasting impact. Through excellence in education, we will shape a dynamic and prosperous future for Qatar and beyond. "

The renewal of this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between HEC Paris and Qatar Foundation. Both institutions look forward to a new decade of empowering leaders, fostering innovation, and contributing to the long-term growth of Qatar and the region.

